Anna Fritz of Millsboro earned a master’s degree in education from Concordia University, Nebraska in the fall of 2020, the university announced this week.
Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Neb., that currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an academic and Christ-centered community intended to equip men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.