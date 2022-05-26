Vehicle-related skills from checking the oil to knowing how to react when stopped by a police officer will be taught at the first Free Community Car Clinic at In & Out Tire Pros in Millsboro on Saturday, June 4.
Although the clinic is geared toward teenagers who recently received drivers’ licenses, anyone is welcome to attend.
To register, e-mail Emily Harne at emily@inandouttires.com. Advance registration is required.
Set for 10 a.m. to noon, and offering complimentary coffee, juice and doughnuts, the event, at 24572 Betts Pond Road in Millsboro, will have several stations to teach and inform.
At one station, state police will review where to pull over, and how to behave, if a police officer stops a driver. Police will also answer questions, such as what a driver should do if he hits a deer.
Those attending will learn about tires and brakes, car fluids, where windshield wiper fluid goes, how to check oil, what the consistency of the oil should be, importance of having oil changes, what to do if the vehicle is making an unfamiliar sound, such as clicking or grinding, and how to change a tire and use a jack.
“They just don’t teach this stuff in driver’s ed. There might be parents who don’t know how to teach it, how to teach a child how to change a flat tire, how to put the jack under the car, how to check oil levels, how to check tires to see how they are wearing,” Harne said.
The plan is to offer the clinics twice each year.
“It’s important to change the oil and the air filter. Tire knowledge is important. You can get a bubble in your tire. You can get a nail in some areas and it can be fixed, but if the nail is in other areas it might not be able to be fixed. How to keep an eye for dry rot on a tire, the wear of the tire, the importance of rotating tires — we are going to talk about all of those things,” Harne said, adding that the event will be indoors, so inclement weather will not cause it to be canceled.