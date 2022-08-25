Frankford Library Director Bonnie Elliott barely held back tears this week as she watched children and parents come to the library, where rows of backpacks filled with school supplies lined a wall of the library’s community room.
The backpack giveaway on Tuesday, Aug. 23, provided 106 children from preschool to high school with backpacks filled with school supplies.
“I have four kids,” Elliott said. “There were a couple years we didn’t know how we were going to buy school supplies.”
Many of the parents and guardians picking up the previously reserved backpacks carried multiple packs — one on each shoulder and the rest in their arms, along with packs of tissues. Some of the packs were decorated with cartoon characters, some were brightly colored, and some were more subdued combinations of black and gray.
Donna Robbins of Dagsboro walked out laden with backpacks for the four grandchildren, ages 8 through 16, who live with her.
“Every little bit helps,” Robbins said, adding that she is happy for the help with school supplies and feels her grandchildren are deserving of the supplies that will help them start school prepared to learn. “My grandkids are great,” she said. “They do good in school.”
After picking up the backpacks, Robbins was headed to band camp, where the oldest has been spending days this week. Robbins has been helping with dinner for the band members during the all-day sessions.
“I can’t emphasize enough how grateful we feel, to the churches, the people, the coordinators” who helped bring the backpack project to fruition, Elliott said.
Several companies, organizations and families helped with donations, including Sea Light Design Build, Heather’s HomeWorks/Heather DeMarie, the Law Offices of Parsons & Robinson, BSD, Chuck and Karen Coleman, Ethan Rhodes and Rhonda Sturgeon, High Tide Church, Chad and Tracy Marvel, Honeydew Design Company, Marvel’s Portable Welding & Heavy Equipment Repair and the Women Who Wine Women’s Group of Millville.
Sea Light, Elliott said, donated the cost of 50 backpacks and supplies to fill them. High Tide Church showed up with backpacks already filled for the giveaway.
“Every group that has worked with us has been outstanding,” she said. “We’re just so appreciative.”
Included with each backpack is a ruler, a pencil case, a pencil sharpener, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, a highlighter, notebook paper, notebooks, scissors, disinfectant wipes, tissues and folders. Another table was filled with extra supplies, and additional tissue boxes were also included.
Elliott said she feels strongly that giving students the supplies they will need for school is a gift that benefits the community. Not only that, but it also lightens the load for teachers who buy supplies with their own money each year. Marlene Bittinger, a member of the Frankford library’s board of directors and a former teacher, said she used to spend $1,200 each year on supplies for her classroom.
For Elliott, the best part of the day of the giveaway was “the smiling faces” coming through the door.
“A lot of these kids… they don’t have…” she said, adding that many of the families can’t do back-to-school shopping because they lack transportation — just another indicator of how the library serves the community as a whole. “We have families who just walk here,” for programming, for internet access and, often, for food from the library’s food bank.
“All of this works together,” to serve the community, Elliott said. As a parent who knows what it’s like to struggle to meet her family’s needs, Elliott said her goal is to expand the backpack program to serve even more families next year.