Su Chafin, NCC, LPCMH, is a behavioral health provider at Bayhealth Family Medicine, Dover. Bayhealth offers High School Wellness Centers at high schools throughout Kent and Sussex counties including Caesar Rodney, Dover, Milford, Woodbridge, Lake Forest, Polytech, and Smyrna. The Wellness Centers have providers who offer mental and emotional health services to teens, as well as other services. Chafin is also accepting new patients at Bayhealth Family Medicine, Dover. Her office can be reached at (302) 725-3200.