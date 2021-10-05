The students and staff at Lord Baltimore Elementary School (LB) are buzzing with excitement about a virtual visit by a children’s author on Thursday, Oct. 21. Jerry Palotta is the author of the children’s book series, “Who Would Win?” Each book shows what could happen if a pair of favorite animals faced off in the wild.
Who would win if a rhino squared off against a hippo, a T-rex faced down a velociraptor, or a killer whale went nose-to-nose against a great white shark? Palotta’s imaginative fiction, based on detailed research about animal behavior and anatomy, offers students facts, artwork and humor.
Three presentations are planned at LB: kindergarten through second grade, and third through fifth grade during the school day, with a family event planned in the evening.
Why host an author event in an elementary school?
“It’s such a memorable experience for kids to hear authors bring their stories to life,” said Lawrence Mayer, chair of the FOSCL School Partnership Committee. “It’s a wonderful way to foster a love for books in our homes and classrooms.”
Bringing authors to the classroom encourages students to read and write more, helps motivate reluctant and struggling readers, and offers a chance for students to see a real person talk about their creative career, he said.
“It’s a vivid shared learning experience, and is a great way to get parents and the community involved in student learning.”
In its sixth year, the School Partnership Committee works closely with Pamela Webb, LBES principal, and Amanda Miller, reading specialist, who seek teacher input to identify programs and projects to benefit students.
The Lord Baltimore/Friends of South Coastal Library partnership offers an opportunity to introduce students to the free resources, programs and activities offered through the South Coastal Library as well. FOSCL is donating multiple copies of Jerry Pallotta’s “Who Would Win?” series to the LB library.
Founded in 1988, FOSCL is a non-profit, all-volunteer fundraising organization dedicated to providing support for the services and resources of the South Coastal Library. FOSCL raised the money to build the library on Kent Avenue in 1994, and in 2006 raised more than $2 million to expand the Kent Avenue library to its current size. FOSCL works to enhance library services beyond what would be possible with only Sussex County funding.
Over the past year FOSCL has provided the funding for South Coastal Library to offer: adult programs at no cost to patrons, including lectures, films, craft workshops, exercise programs, dance lessons and musical presentations; children’s school and library programs with free books; special library book collections; access to media collections; essential technology including copying, computers and the electronics charging station new last year; a complete re-furnishing of the newly renovated patio, expanding usable space for library patrons; and property landscaping and care.
FOSCL raises the funds for all of its projects, offering community events including the annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour and the Summer Book Sale.
“Oct. 17-23 is National Friends of Libraries Week so thank a Friend, or better yet become a Friend,” the group suggested.
Those who are interested in becoming a Friend of the South Coastal Library to support projects such as the School Partnership can call (302) 537-5828 or email info@FOSCL.com. For more information about Jerry Pallotta, visit https://jerrypallotta.com.