The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2021 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Local students who were named to the Dean’s List included Andrew Farnum of Selbyville and Erin Hudson of Frankford. Approximately 53 percent of Belmont’s 6,170 undergraduate students qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
Belmont Provost Thomas Burns said, “Students achieving the Dean’s List recognition at Belmont have clearly demonstrated enormous commitment to their educational endeavors — they have invested deeply in their studies and in their future. We are happy to celebrate their success and know that their continued, consistent and comprehensive dedication to their academic work will equip them to embrace future opportunities to engage and transform our world.”
Belmont University is made up of more than 8,200 students who come from every state and 28 countries. Bringing together liberal arts and professional education in a Christian community of learning and service, the university’s purpose is to help students explore their passions and develop their talents to meet the world’s needs, w more than 100 areas of undergraduate study, 27 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees. For more information, visit www.belmont.edu.