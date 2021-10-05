The Lewes Public Library and Child Inspired Therapy will begin a four-part child development workshop series called “Tools for Tots,” for families with young children, starting Oct. 13. The workshops will take place on the Lewes Public Library patio outside the children’s wing at 11 a.m., directly after storytime on Oct. 13, 20, 26, and Nov. 2.
While caregivers take in a brief presentation by a member of Child Inspired Therapy’s therapy team, and are encouraged to voice concerns or share experiences, children will be invited to participate in a hands-on, developmentally-appropriate activity conducted by one of Child Inspired Therapy’s child educators.
“Many parents of young children, especially first-time parents, are anxious about developmental milestones, and worry that they, as parents, are ‘doing it wrong,’” said Jennifer Noonan, Lewes Public Library’s children’s librarian. “This is a wonderful opportunity for them to engage with child development experts, and learn about the wide range of developmental paths that children take. The vast majority of the time, they are doing just fine!”
Though it is offered as a series, the Tools for Tots workshops stand alone, and caregivers and their children may attend whichever workshop or workshops suit their current needs. They are:
- Wednesday, Oct. 13 — Creating Sensory Bins
- Wednesday, Oct. 20 — Sharing & Turn-Taking
- Tuesday, Oct. 26 — The Power of Providing Choices
- Tuesday, Nov. 2 — Potty Training.
A full description and registration information (if applicable) can be found in the Lewes Public Library online calendar at https://delawarelibraries.libcal.com/calendar/lewes. Some, but not all, workshops require registration to ensure there are sufficient materials for the group.
Child Inspired strives to provide engaging education to families on a variety of developmental and childhood topics, as well as structured, developmentally-appropriate social opportunities for children. The family-centered workshops are meant to encourage active participation from both children and families in the community.
“So many families of young children have been impacted by the ripple effects of the pandemic,” noted Christina Connors, occupational therapist at Child Inspired. “We are excited to partner with the Lewes Public Library to connect with families and children in an engaging way that promotes community and empowers parents with therapeutic tools and strategies. We hope caregivers and their children will come out to join us for these fun, outdoor learning and activity workshops.”
All workshops are free and run approximately 60 minutes, and will be postponed in the event of inclement weather. Watch the library’s Facebook page for an announcement by 9 a.m. on the day of the program if weather is questionable. For more information about this program, and other children’s programming at the Lewes Public Library, call the library at (302) 645-2733.