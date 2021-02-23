U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) recently met virtually with Augustus “Gus” Fadden of Frankford and Justin Xu of Hockessin to congratulate them on being selected to represent Delaware in the United States Senate Youth Program.
The program is designed as a unique and annual educational experience for outstanding high school students interested in pursuing careers in public service. Two student leaders from each state spend a week in Washington experiencing their national government in action. In addition, each delegate will also be awarded a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate studies, with encouragement to pursue coursework in history and political science.
“I have long championed the U.S. Senate Youth Program as a wonderful opportunity for today’s students to get first-hand experience into what the U.S. Senate is like and to inspire the leaders of tomorrow,” said Carper. “I’m so proud of Justin and Gus for their selection to this program, and I’m so glad I talked to them today. We bonded over our love of music and our desire to serve others in government. I know they’ll go far!”
Fadden, a senior at Indian River High School, serves as the president of his school's National Honor Society. He has been class president for the past two years, with the current-year election pending. He has volunteered for two U.S. Senate campaigns, and is the founder and chairman of Sussex TeenAge RepublicanS (STARS).
He is vice president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society and leader of the marching band low brass/winds section since 2018, and performs in a gospel band. He has been a member of six All-County and four All-State band and choir ensembles, an All-Eastern concert band ensemble, and two All-National concert band ensembles. He has been in every school ensemble, including Jazz Band, Baroque, Brass and Acapella Choir and Pit Orchestra, for nearly every eligible year.
Fadden has earned 15 awards in MCJROTC and achieved the rank of second-lieutenant. He is considering further education at the University of Delaware or West Chester University, or joining the military. He said he eventually plans to run for public office.