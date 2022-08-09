EveryLibrary, a 501(c)4 political action committee, and the Delaware Library Association (DLA) this week celebrated the passage in the Delaware General Assembly of SB195, a media literacy bill that establishes statewide media literacy standards in Delaware schools.
“SB195 is designed to empower students to think critically about media messaging and to make informed civic and economic decisions,” they said. “Media and information literacy are core competencies of school library programs, and SB195 is an investment by the state of Delaware in the future of media literacy education. Media and information literacy skills are necessary to prepare students to make informed civic decisions. As SB195 moves into action, Delaware students will be equipped with the skills and tools to understand and interact with a busy media landscape.”
“Bringing school librarians to the table during this process was critical,” said Rachel Culver, president of the Delaware Library Association. “Librarians play a critical role in the development of traditional literacy skills, and also advance media and information literacy education. SB195 benefited greatly by including librarians in this process.”
EveryLibrary and the DLA specifically thanked state Sen. Sarah McBride (D-1st) for her leadership in introducing the bill and her collaboration with the Delaware Library Association in the final version of the legislation. They also thank the hundreds of Delawareans who took action to support the bill and help ensure that school librarians set the standards required in the legislation.
“SB195 helps ensure that students all over Delaware will learn the skills they need to make informed decisions throughout their lives,” said John Chrastka, executive director for EveryLibrary and the EveryLibrary Institute. “The bill also equips students all around Delaware with the critical thinking skills they’ll need for life after school and throughout their adulthood.”
The bill was awaiting the governor’s signature to be signed into law.