Richard Evans has been named principal of the Southern Delaware School of the Arts, returning to his roots in the Indian River School District. He was most recently an assistant principal at Sussex Central High School.
A decade ago, in 2012, Evans was named Delaware’s 2012 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Delaware Association of School Administrators. Evans spent a few years in the Laurel School District, and is returning to IRSD as a principal at the award-winning SDSA for this school year.
“In the majority of my previous experiences, I have gone into schools who were struggling academically and many times with students, behaviorally,” he said. “This is a totally different experience for me. While there is room for improvement in all areas in any school, SDSA is an opportunity to take a school that is already successful and try to move to a higher level. That is new and exciting for me.”
Evans said efficiency and communication are high on his list of priorities.
“In all my administrative experiences, I have tried to focus on developing systems and structures that allow for an efficient and effective operation. I also believe in strong lines of communication and making sure that everyone in the building is on the same page. I try to accomplish this through really clear expectations and a high level of transparency with the staff. I think if you can do those things, you will have a successful school.”
On the issue of demand for extracurricular activities, and more arts and science or new STEM skills at the arts-oriented school, Evans noted the schools range of after-school activities.
“The goal is to always have extracurricular activities that students are interested in and will participate in,” he said. “Currently we have a few after-school clubs for students, including a robotics club that exposes students to those STEM skills. … We will continue with that this year as well.”
With equity and access to programs a focus in the IRSD, Evans said the district has been getting good feedback from stakeholders.
“I think equity and access are key ingredients to having a successful school and a successful district. Having been in other districts, I feel that I can say with some confidence that Indian River is a leader in those areas for the state,” he said. “We recently reviewed data from the stakeholder surveys that were done last school year, which was an amazing way of getting feedback from those stakeholder groups, specifically in the area of equity and access.”
Evans credited his experience as an administrator for giving him strong skills he will be able to apply at SDSA.
“My experience from every school I’ve been a part of has helped me to develop into the administrator that I am today,” he said. “I have been able to grow as an administrator thanks to the experiences that I have had in all those schools.
“In terms of my specific experience from Sussex Central,” he added, “I think that time honed my skills in the area of multi-tasking and being able to accomplish a great amount of work in not necessarily a great amount of time. I think also the amount of different scenarios and situations we were exposed to at Central gives you the confidence that you can just about handle anything that comes your way.”