Jordy Estrada, a recent graduate of Indian River High School and president of the Class of 2023, has won the gold award of a $10,000 scholarship to contribute to his Cornell University tuition next year, from a fund established in memory of the late Delaware attorney-general Beau Biden.
Estrada is a standout student, volleyball athlete, and national and state leader in the Business Professionals Association, serving as BPA state treasurer for Delaware this year.
What has set Estrada apart from other senior applicants is his service to the community, as embodied by Biden, the son of President Joseph R. “Joe” Biden. Beau Biden served as Delaware attorney general and with the Delaware National Guard before passing away from glioblastoma cancer in 2015.
Estrada conducted food and clothing drives for local food banks and clothing thrift shops, collecting the items for less-advantaged people in Sussex County.
The “I Can Do Great Things” scholarship is part of a standalone foundation funded by Delaware attorney Stuart Grant and his wife and partner, Suzanne Grant.
“Our scholarship was initiated by our own family foundation,” said Suzanne Grant, “established shortly after Beau Biden passed away. He was a good friend of ours.”
The scholarship is now in its eighth year, founded in 2015, and the Grants are hoping other students will apply for the funding next year.
“We wanted to make sure that our students who gain the scholarship funding knew who Beau Biden was and aspire to be like him,” said Grant. “So, when we ask people to do the application, we specifically say it is for Delaware high school students who have the same qualities of strong leadership, care for the community and a strong moral compass, as did Beau.”
Estrada said during his graduation speech last month, “Be proud of the long hours you have put-in to all of your achievements. You are all like brothers and sisters to me. We worked our hardest and did our best.”
“We try to get them to see the values and qualities of Beau and agree to carry them forward,” said Grant. “Academics is important, but it is not the primary focus of the way we select our applicants.”
Estrada is approachable, noted Grant, and offered his academic excellence and extracurricular record, but also seemed to be really concerned about the community, politics and business.
“He does not just say that, but he walks the walk already as a senior at IR,” she said. “I hope people can aspire to these kinds of qualities. The applicants were very rigorous, and we hope that all school seniors in Delaware will try to apply next year.”
“We are looking for a wide reach up and down the state of Delaware,” said Grant.
Estrada is getting the largest scholarship from the foundation, at $10,000. He won the highest, or gold-level award, and he will use the award for tuition at Cornell.
“We feel honored to award this amount to a student from Sussex County,” said Grant. “The focus is on leadership. We are invested in this process, and our award moves beyond just elites or private schools. We want to reach the schools in Sussex County and also the middle-class kids. The goal is to use the $10,000 for his college education to help the family.”
‘IRHS should be very proud of him’
When applying for the scholarship, organizers said, students have to write the essay, gain recommendations from teachers and the community, and also do a full academic record report. There are very extensive character references.
IR business teacher Jeffrey Bunting provided one of the top recommendations of all teachers and advisors this year, noted Grant.
“He taught Jordy and wanted to give a more extensive recommendation,” said Grant. “He talked about what Jordy accomplished but also identified Jordy’s leadership early on, when he got to know Jordy. So, he asked him to get involved in the BPA and the leadership component.
“Mr. Bunting is a BPA and club advisor, and encouraged Jordy to get deeply involved,” said Grant.
That has led to many accolades for Estrada. He did well at the BPA state-level competitions, finishing in third place nationally last year as a junior.
“He was focused in the computer area and in business law and ethics, thanks to the rigorous work at IRHS in the BPA competition,” Grant recalled of the Bunting recommendation. “Even in business contracts, which is a more in-depth study.”
“Jeff suggested Jordy apply for the chapter president and gain experience in campaigning and public speaking, which he won his junior year. Then, he acquired the leadership skills to lead teams and for IR to place second in the state of Delaware for BPA. The national competition was also a major win in the top bracket of the BPA high schools.”
“At the state leadership for BPA, Estrada placed first in a couple events and also served as the BPA Delaware State Treasurer. In addition, he played on the varsity volleyball team.”
He worked hard on his public speaking and then became class president, noted the grant-maker.
“What sealed the deal for us is that he worked hard to build a community clothing and food drive, and provide meals and clothing for people. He took his skills into the community,” she said. “We had many strong candidates we interviewed, and this person was the clear winner.”
“There are some awesome high school kids out there, but Jordy’s community service was on top of the requirement for what you may see for local service.”
Estrada also won the Delaware Advisory Council on Career & Technical Education (DCCCTE) award for business and other statewide scholarships.
“As the state treasurer for Business Professionals of America for the State of Delaware, I must act by setting up fundraisers for the entire State of Delaware for funds that would be used for our State Leadership Conference,” Estrada noted.
“I must travel throughout the whole state to talk to schools and students who may need my help. As IR class president, I must always attend school board meetings and bring up any issues necessary for our schools and students’ success. I also every year help our district’s food pantry and thrift shop by donating thousands of dollars in food and clothing.”
The scholarship committee noted, “Although he is a busy graduating senior, the selection committee was truly impressed by the sustained efforts of Jordy’s community contributions, as well as his passion for politics to truly make a difference.”