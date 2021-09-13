A few openings are available for an after-school program, called Enrichment of Hope, that will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Hope Center, located on the campus of Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View. The pilot program is for students ages 12-18 who attend Selbyville Middle School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts or Indian River High School.
The Hope Center, which opened earlier this year, is a state-of-the-art building with a gymnasium whose floor is marked for various games, including basketball, volleyball and pickleball, a computer lab, a fully equipped kitchen and individual meeting rooms.
“The new building enables us to reach out to the community to provide a place for children and youth to go to after school to receive help with homework, build character and self-confidence and establish relationships with caring adults and other students. The early-evening program will conclude with dinner and a message of hope,” said Christina Wilson, the director of the Enrichment of Hope program.
The program, for which there is no tuition charged, is aimed at students who need extra help with schoolwork and life skills. The initial pilot program is limited to approximately 15 students, but the capacity will be expanded after a trial period. Already more than 100 volunteers from the community have been trained to assist in the program.
Enrichment of Hope will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on days when the Indian River School District is in session for full days. Students will travel by school district buses from their respective schools to the Hope Center, located on Central Avenue, just west of Route 26. Transportation to the students’ homes will be provided, if needed.
To apply for the program, contact Christina Wilson at crashyouth@marinersbethel.org or Cheryl Carey at cmcarey201@gmail.com. For more information, contact Christina Wilson at (302) 539-9510.