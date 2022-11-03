Help with homework, inspiration, basketball, pickleball and snacks await students ages 8 to 18 who join the Enrichment of Hope after-school program at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View.
Free and open to students who attend Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Selbyville Middle School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts in Selbyville or Indian River High School, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the program is overseen by Tiffany Kelley, the church’s family and youth coordinator, who is working to see enrollment increase. (To register, or volunteer to help, contact her at familyandyouth@marinersbethel.org.)
Kelley, a 32-year-old Dagsboro resident and mother of two with a degree in psychology, explained that those attending are given 30 to 45 minutes to finish homework before participating in workshops, lessons or games. They hear what she called “a message of hope,” receive a snack and are dismissed at 5:30 p.m. If their parents can’t pick them up, rides home are available.
The message is based on a Bible verse and often focuses on struggles children face “so they can learn God allows them to overcome those fears and anxieties,” Kelley said.
Enrichment of Hope launched last year, under the direction of Christina Wilson, the wife of the Rev. Woodrow Wilson, who pastored at Mariner’s Bethel for many years. This year, he was reassigned to Stevenson United Methodist Church in Berlin, Md. His wife, a youth minister, resigned and is now employed by Halo, a ministry for the homeless in Salisbury, Md.
“Once we get a student body increase, we will have different activities geared toward their age groups. Now we have students in seventh and eighth grades, and one ninth-grader,” Kelley said. “This program gives children a safe place to go after school, and it’s a great way to stay active and get involved in different sports like basketball. It’s not competitive but they can play basketball at The Hope Center. We have a full basketball court and a full-sized volleyball net and pickleball courts,” said Kelley who, with her husband, A.J., has two daughters, 9-year-old Ashlynn and 6-year-old Emma.
“We teach life skills. We have some people coming in teaching about the inland bays, indigenous plants, wildlife in the area. Our goal is to get K9 units, and teach skills they aren’t learning in school, like cooking classes, how to sew on a button,” she said.
Snacks include grilled cheese triangles, pretzels with cheese dip, pancakes and bacon, meatball subs, nachos and tacos.
“We feed them a heartier snack on Thursdays, but they are still getting a decent-sized snack on the other days,” Kelley said.
“This year, we are trying to identify families through the schools who come to our program who maybe can’t afford meals and adding them to the church’s Feed My Sheep program, to make sure they get meals,” Kelley said.
“This program is important for both parents and children, to know their students have a safe place to go after school and that they are learning important life skills that are going to help them in the long run, as well as get help with their schoolwork. It’s not just them coming there and hanging out. We’re helping them become the best version of themselves,” Kelley said, adding that she hopes to see the program expand to five days every week, plus summertime programs.