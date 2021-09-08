The recent Edward Jones School Supply Drive in Millsboro was a great success, according to Mitch Rogers and Lance Rogers, local Edward Jones financial advisors.
The event was held to support East Millsboro Elementary School students.
“I am in awe of the generosity this community shows when a need presents itself,” Lance Rogers said. “Thank you to everyone who made a donation during our recent drive. Your thoughtfulness will make a significant difference for those in need in our community.”
This is the first year that Edward Jones has participated in the school supply drive.
Their office is located at 28587 DuPont Boulevard (Route 113), Suite 2, Millsboro. The Millsboro financial advisors are Mitch Rogers, Kevin Thompson and Lance Rogers.