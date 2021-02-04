Education Briefs: Scholarship opportunity and college honors

March 31 is deadline for LBWC scholarship apps
The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC) is offering scholarships to qualified seniors living in the Indian River School District who attend Indian River High School, Sussex Central High School or Sussex Technical High School.
Interested students are urged to contact their guidance departments for full information about the application process. Candidates will be evaluated on their academic qualifications, extracurricular activities, community service, employment experience and financial needs.
Application deadline for LBWC scholarships is March 31, 2021. Following evaluation by the LBWC Scholarship Committee, scholarship winners will be notified on or around May 14. Only fully-completed applications will be considered.
Beachboard receives degree from Georgia Tech
Trevor Beachboard of Millsboro has earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering with honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Beachboard was among approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Fall 2020 semester and were recognized during the Institute's 259th Commencement exercises Dec. 11-12, 2020, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
One of the nation’s leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology is in the business of “Creating the Next: the next idea, the next technology, and the next legion of agile minds well-equipped to imagine and engineer our future.” Nearly 40,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled, and Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit gatech.edu.
Grow, Tetzloff make the grade at York College
More than 1,600 students were named to the Dean’s List at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Locally, Lauren Grow of Selbyville and Gregory Tetzloff of Millville earned that distinction.