Erin Eason of Millsboro was recently named to the College of the Holy Cross Spring 2021 Dean’s List. A member of the Class of 2023, Eason is majoring in chemistry.
Eason was among more than 1,451 students named to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
