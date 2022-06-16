Erin Eason of Millsboro was named to the College of the Holy Cross Spring 2022 Dean’s List, the college announced this week. A member of the Class of 2023, Eason was among more than 1,457 students named to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
To qualify, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is a four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, offering education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition, founded in 1843.