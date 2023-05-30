Erin Eason of Millsboro recently earned a bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from College of the Holy Cross. Eason is among 762 bachelor degree recipients Holy Cross celebrated at its 177th Commencement, held in person on Friday, May 26, at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass.
U.S. Sen.Peter Welch of Vermont, a Class of 1969 alumnus, delivered this year’s address to the Class of 2023 and received an honorary degree. Vincent D. Rougeau, president of the college, presided over the celebratory event, bestowing the honorary degrees and greeting each graduate as they crossed the stage.
A four-year, exclusively undergraduate, college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is known for offering a personalized education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.