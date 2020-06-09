Brittany Dundas of Millsboro, a communication studies major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the spring 2020 semester. Dundas is a 2016 graduate of Geneva Academy and is the daughter of Cherilyn Harmon of Millsboro.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
Grove City College (www.gcc.edu) is a Christian liberal arts and sciences college. It offers students degrees in more than 60 majors on a 180-acre campus north of Pittsburgh, Pa.