The Delaware State Police Community Outreach Unit has established a program to assist elementary school-age children in need with the necessities for school. Troopers are asking for help with any donations to fill each child’s backpack with school supplies.
Troopers assigned to the Statewide Community Outreach Unit have initiated this program and are working with organizations in their communities to collect and donate school supplies for children in need. Donations can be taken to all Delaware State Police Federal Credit Union locations or any DSP troop statewide by anyone wishing to help.
Each location will have a box in their lobby for supplies to be dropped off. The donations will be collected until Monday, Aug. 30. Supplies needed for the students include:
- Backpacks
- No. 2 pencils
- Spiral notebooks
- Washable Crayola crayons, box of 24
- Large pink erasers
- Pencil cases
- Colored pencils
- Washable markers
- Loose-leaf wide-ruled paper
- Highlighters
- Composition books
- Three-ring binders
- Plastic folders with pockets
- Tissue boxes
- Hand sanitizer.
For more information, contact MCpl. Rickey Hargis at Rickey.Hargis@Delaware.gov or (302) 752-3804.