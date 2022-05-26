Long Neck Elementary School is the first Indian District School District school to participate in a boys running program called Let Me Run, and they just conquered their first major race last weekend, on May 15, in Lewes.
Let Me Run is a national non-profit organization designed to inspire boys, through the power of running, to be courageous enough to be themselves, to build healthy relationships and to live an active lifestyle.
The Dairy Queen DQ Dash 5K last weekend, produced by Seashore Striders, was a benefit for the Lewes fireworks display. The course was laid out starting at the downtown Lewes DQ and proceeding within a quarter-mile to the Cape Henlopen State Park trail system. It was a very fast course, with winner Joey Andrisani of Wilmington logging a race time of 17:43. Matt Sparacino of Harrington was the second-place runner and master’s winner at 18:18.
The Long Neck team comprised fourth- and fifth-grade boys who had practiced running for seven weeks, after school and at home. The boys ran their first 5K on Sunday, May 15, at Lewes Dairy Queen, along with five other local schools, timed by race production company Seashore Striders. Tim Bamforth is a running coach for Cape Henlopen High School’s track-and-field team and manages the Seashore Striders organization.
The annual race was called the DQ Dash for Fireworks to help raise money for Lewes’ fireworks for the Fourth of July. Delaware state Sen. Ernie Lopez was on-hand for the morning race and took special interest in cheering on the hundreds of boys who wore Let Me Run T-shirts and took to the sandy course.
“We can’t wait to continue this program with our runners,” said Long Neck elementary coaches.