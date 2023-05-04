Sommer Atkins, a co-chair of the Indian River High School science department and a Teacher of the Year finalist last year, is the faculty advisor for the school’s Gay-Straight Alliance. The club is a student-led and community-based organization in middle schools and high schools, designed to “provide a supportive environment for LGBT-youth and their straight allies,” according to the GSA website.
“We ran out of equality and pride flags,” said Atkins of the rainbow-colored pride flags students created for Diversity Night at IRHS last Wednesday. “The Gay-Straight Alliance provides information for our student body on organizations supporting LGBT youth. We made pins that read ‘Be Kind,’ and the kids are wearing them to take home.”
Rowan Clark, 17, is one of the GSA leaders who pressed the pins and wore a T-shirt that read, “We are All Human.” Clark, who uses both masculine and feminine pronouns, said they really enjoyed making the pins.
“I like to say a lot of fun things to our straight allies,” Clark said.
Alison Walt, co-advisor for the group and a chemistry teacher at the school, said Clark is “just a ray of sunshine. You just have to look around to see how much love the kids are sharing. I believe we have distributed about 200 kindness buttons.”
Diversity Night at IRHS drew more than 200 students and their families, representing a variety of colors and nationalities. Local radio stations, including those specializing in Latin genres, supported the evening with contests and music. A bike raffle was held, with the winners including Memory Phillips and Anthony Perez, whose older brother promptly absconded with the trail bike for a test drive. Free haircuts for more than 100 students were provided in the IRHS cafeteria by Millville Barbershop. The stop was the busiest table at the IRSD diversity night, as parents took advantage of a free haircut.
“We have to keep our community clean and fresh,” said Jamie, mother of owner Paul Casimano and who keeps watch over co-owner Victor Hernandez. She said the shop has been open since 2008 and has locations in Millville and Bishopville, Md.
Karen T. Blannard, assistant superintendent of the Indian River School District, said she was amazed at the large gathering in the cafeteria.
“I am just thrilled with the turnout for the district’s Diversity Night,” she said. “We hope to draw even more families in the future so we can all spend time together and get to know each other.”
Blannard complimented Jennifer Lovellette, math teacher, for her organizing work.
“Jen was the point-person on Diversity Night,” said Blannard. “It was truly a group effort with our teachers and IRSD administration. We want to hear what works and bring everyone together to learn from each other about diversity in our schools.”
Blannard noted that there is a follow-up diversity event on Saturday, May 6, at Georgetown Middle School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (More information is online at https://schs.irsd.net/News/diversity_day.)
The Gay-Straight Alliance at IRHS has more than 38 members on the club roster and is only two years old. Walt noted that the first year was an organizational year for GSA but that this year’s club “has a nice leadership team and a plethora of new ideas to share.”
“I have always felt included here,” said Atkins, who identifies as gay, of her fellow teachers and students at IRHS. “The teachers are very open and inclusive.”
Walt added that she has two adult children who had attended IRHS and who have identified as bisexual (her youngest) and as gay and transgender (her oldest).
“It was not perfect for them when my kids were younger,” said Walt of her children’s time at the school. “However, today at IRHS, in our school, the students really do have a safe space.”
Hurricane Martial Arts provided a demonstration of hapkido self-defense exercises and brought in dozens of students who are taking the Korean martial arts program. Ellen and Bradd Zullo are the owners of the Dagsboro martial arts center. Each of their advanced students was able to break a wooden board in half with a swift kick.
Lexxine Zullo, the couple’s daughter, arrived just in time, with her boyfriend, Maxwell, to see the martial arts demonstration and said she was proud of her parents for bringing the community together.