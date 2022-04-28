Dr. Rodney M. Layfield, school board president, asked the IRSD board of education and about 100 parents and educators to pause for a brief remembrance of the one-year anniversary of the passing of Delmar police officer Keith Heacock. He died on April 28 last year of brain injury suffered after his response to a crime and following a brutal assault he suffered at Yorkshire estates. The IRSD then returned to school business on Monday last week and honored custodians, school behavioral professionals and student scholar athletes during the Board of Education meeting at Sussex Central High School.
Superintendent Jay T. Owens and IRSD Human Resources Director Celeste Bunting then congratulated custodians who have graduated from a leadership program called the “Custodian to Chief leadership program.”
Custodian to Chief Leadership Program Graduates included: Delmar Cathell, Robin Spears, Bobby Bull, Eddie Hearn, Eddie Bowen, Sr., Frank Bunting, Jr., Jonathan Sharp, Herman “Butch” King, and Keith Dorey
Dr. Judith Brittingham, IRSD director of special education services, then recognized Behavioral Professionals of the Year. These are IRSD employees who include school counselors, school psychologists, school nurses. They offer human services aimed at improving mental health. The school behavioral health professionals need to have at least three years of experience in mental health services and are licensed through Delaware Board of Education.
In our school district news coverage area:
• Charity Sample at SDSA was acknowledged as a top counselor.
• Amanda Courdery of E. Millsboro Elementary was also acknowledged.
• Amanda Venizia was also acknowledged for crisis counselor work at John M. Clayton Elementary.
• Brooke Mitchell at Lord Baltimore (LB) Elementary School was honored as “she works closely with students,” said Brittingham.
• Marie Karitis-Smith, School Nurse, at Phillip Showell also “went above and beyond.”
• George Singo at the Selbyville Middle School was honored for his service as a “great new addition” to the team.
• Tami Beam, School Nurse at Indian River High School, was also lauded by IRSD.
Here is a listing of all of the recognized mental health professionals:
Behavioral Health Professionals of the Year: Tamula Beam (IR), Amanda Cordrey (EM), Maria Cruz-Darby (NG), Chonice Glover (SC), Amy Goodhue (LN), Marie Kartis-Smith (PS), Karinne Lemmon (GE), Lindsay Levis (GM), Brooke Mitchell (LB), Charity Sample (SA), George Singo (SM), Kendyl Trenter (ELC), Amanda Venezia (JC), Geraldine Vota (HE), and Monica Wheatley (MM).
Dr. Jay Layfield, principal of Sussex Central, then brought forward the Academic All- Conference students who were honored for great grades and achievement on the field.
Academic All-Conference included the following student-athletes from Sussex Central: Kianna Kelly (Girls Basketball); Caden Cope, Evan Cordrey (Wrestling); Madelyn McTeer, Amelia Meyer, Keelie Grez (Girls Swimming); Breydan Wright, Maia Alinskas, Javier Lara Quesada (Boys Swimming); Evelyn Velasquez-Velasquez, Duncan Winger (Indoor Track), Zimir Gardner, Brayden Tidwell (Baseball); Devin Tarr (Golf); Braxton Bryan, Julian Burns, Levin Harmon, Cameron Hellens, Matthew Maniscalso, Kaleb Roe (Boys Lacrosse); Sury Cruz-Soler, Claire Hicks, Johanna Lopez-Velasquez, Emma McIntosh, Bethany Perdue (Girls Soccer); Nicholas Ables, Julian Henry, Lyle Jackson, Javier Lara Quesada (Boys Tennis); Kyleigh McGeee (Girls Tennis); Tyler Hollins, Malik Hopkins, Angel Martinez-Gonzalez, Alan Perez-Sandoval, Duncan Winger, Taylor Cummings, Lauren Reed Hughes, Belen Roblero-Velasquez, Mary Villareal (Track).