The Indian River School District is seeking to fill one additional vacancy on its Citizens Budget Oversight Committee, which is designed to provide financial transparency and ensure that stakeholders have input into the district’s budgetary process.
The committee was developed and operates in accordance with Delaware Code and Delaware Department of Education regulations. Committee membership is composed of the superintendent, the director of finance and 10 citizens of the Indian River School District.
Anyone interested in serving on the committee must submit by Aug. 26:
- A letter of interest stating their reason for wanting to serve.
- A Citizens Budget Oversight Committee membership application (available at irsd.net).
- A resume listing their experience and qualifications for serving.
- References that can attest to their educational/financial knowledge and/or community involvement.
Documents should be sent to Superintendent Jay Owens, Indian River School District, 31 Hosier Street, Selbyville, DE 19975, or jack.owens@irsd.k12.de.us.
A selection committee comprising the superintendent, the director of finance, a Board of Education member, an Indian River Education Association member and two parents/community members will review the applications and choose the new committee member based on his or her educational and vocational backgrounds.
Term lengths for committee members are a minimum of two years, with an option to continue serving at the discretion of the Indian River Board of Education. All committee members must attend the required training provided by the Delaware Department of Education.
The Citizens Budget Oversight Committee meets at least quarterly, is advisory in nature and makes recommendations on financial matters to the Indian River Board of Education. The committee’s responsibilities include, but are not limited to, reviewing monthly/quarterly financial statements, reviewing the annual budget before presentation to the Indian River Board of Education, and reviewing trends and future needs of the district to prioritize future expenditures.
The Citizens Budget Oversight Committee may meet in conjunction with the district’s established Finance Committee at the discretion of the superintendent and/or Board president.