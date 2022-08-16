Schools in the Indian River School District will host a series of open houses during the months of August and September.
Open houses will allow students and parents to meet teachers and staff, view class lists and tour school buildings. A number of schools will host multiple sessions, with each session catering to a different grade level. (Consult the list below for dates and times.)
The 2022-2023 school year begins on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for students in Grades K, 6 and 9 and the Howard T. Ennis School (excluding preschool). The first day of school for students in Grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 will be on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Preschool programs, including Howard T. Ennis, will begin on Monday, Sept. 12.
The open house schedule is:
• Aug. 25
Indian River High School, new student orientation, 6:30 p.m.
• Aug. 30
Millsboro Middle School, Grade 6, 5 p.m.
Long Neck Elementary School, Welcome for kindergarten and new students, 5-5:15 p.m.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School, kindergarten, 5-6 p.m.
Georgetown Middle School, Grade 6, 5 p.m.
Long Neck Elementary School, kindergarten, 5:15-5:45 p.m.
Selbyville Middle School, Grades 7-8, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Long Neck Elementary School, Grades 1-2, 6-6:30 p.m.
Millsboro Middle School, Grades 7-8, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown Middle School, Grades 7-8, 6:30 p.m.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grade 5, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Long Neck Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6:45-7:15 p.m.
Selbyville Middle School, Grade 6, 7-8 p.m.
• Aug. 31
East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 5 p.m.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 1-2, 5-6 p.m.
Georgetown Elementary School, Grades PreK-2, 5-6 p.m.
North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades PreK-1, 5-6 p.m.
John M. Clayton Elementary School, kindergarten and new students, 5:30-6 p.m.
John M. Clayton Elementary School, returning students, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
North Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 2-5, 6-7 p.m.
Phillip C. Showell Elementary School, Grades K-5, 6-8 p.m.
Georgetown Elementary School, Grades 3-5, 6-7 p.m.
Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Grades 3-4, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
• Sept. 1
East Millsboro Elementary School, kindergarten, 5 p.m.
IRSD Early Learning Center, 5 p.m.
Howard T. Ennis School, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Grades K-4, 5:30 p.m.
Sussex Central High School, 6 p.m.
East Millsboro Elementary School, Grades 1-2, 6-7 p.m.
Southern Delaware School of the Arts, Grades 5-8, 6:15 p.m.
Indian River High School, 6:30 p.m.
For more information about open houses, contact the child’s school.