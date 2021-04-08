The Indian River School District will be offering a comprehensive 2021 summer school program with a focus on accelerated learning for students in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Building Bridges and Accelerating Learning for All Students program will run from July 7 to Aug. 18 at all district schools. Transportation will be provided, and a meal and/or snack may also be provided depending on the length and time of the program. Schools will send invitations to families following Easter Break.
Summer programming will be held Monday through Thursday and most sessions will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Howard T. Ennis School programming will run from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. District high schools will also be offering a separate credit recovery program beginning June 14. School invitations will contain details of the grade-specific learning opportunities available through the Building Bridges and Accelerating Learning program.
Parents who do not receive an invitation by May 15 but are interested in having their child attend the summer program should contact the child’s school.