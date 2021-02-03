The Indian River School District is saddened to inform the community that Howard T. Ennis School Principal Kristina Perfetti passed away on Feb. 2, 2021.
Perfetti had been the principal of the Howard T. Ennis School since 2009. The Georgetown school serves all Sussex County youth with significant disabilities.
“We are heartbroken by the passing of Kris Perfetti,” IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said. “Words cannot describe the profound impact she had on the Howard T. Ennis community. Under her leadership, Howard T. Ennis became a first-class educational facility for students with disabilities. Her caring, compassion and commitment helped countless students become more independent in their daily lives.
“I had the pleasure of working with Perfetti for many years in a variety of capacities and found her to be an extremely gifted and passionate administrator. Kris was the face of the Howard T. Ennis School for more than a decade and she will be greatly missed by our entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.”
“We love our kids,” Perfetti told the Coastal Point at the November 2020 groundbreaking ceremony for a new Ennis school north of Millsboro. “We’re super excited to have a new school because we’ve been waiting for this for a long time. And the staff deserve it. They work really hard. They don’t just care about [the] school, they care about the whole family.”
Prior to becoming Howard T. Ennis principal, Perfetti served as the school’s assistant principal for two years (2007-2008). She also served as an assistant principal at Sussex Central High School from 2005-2007. Prior to joining the Indian River School District, she was a special education teacher in the Bethlehem Area School District in Pennsylvania from 1996-2003 and an assistant principal in the York, Pa., School District from 2003-2005.
The Indian River School District offers its most sincere condolences to the Perfetti family and the Howard T. Ennis community.
The family requests that you please respect its privacy during this difficult time. Condolences to the Perfetti family can be sent to Heather Perfetti; 20 Cambry Ln.; Elkton, MD 21921.