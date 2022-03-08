The Indian River School District will implement new daily starting and ending times for all schools for the 2022-2023 school year. The changes were approved by the Board of Education at its meeting on Feb. 28.
Official said the changes are designed to reduce overcrowding on school buses, address the current bus driver shortage, equalize instructional time for all schools, address traffic congestion in some communities and address transportation route changes that will become necessary when the Howard T. Ennis School moves into its new facility north of Millsboro.
The most significant changes will be at the elementary level, where starting times will be pushed back between 10 and 80 minutes, depending on the school. East Millsboro and Phillip C. Showell elementary schools will each start and end more than an hour later compared to the current school year.
The school day for Southern Delaware School of the Arts has also been lengthened so that its daily instructional time is the same as other district schools. In addition, SDSA students will only ride school buses with other SDSA students.
The new daily starting and ending times for 2022-2023 are:
School Start End
Sussex Central High School 7:30 a.m. 2:15 p.m.
Indian River High School 7:30 a.m. 2:15 p.m.
Georgetown Middle School 7:30 a.m. 2:15 p.m.
Selbyville Middle School 7:30 a.m. 2:15 p.m.
Millsboro Middle School 7:30 a.m. 2:15 p.m.
Phillip C. Showell Elementary 8:50 a.m. 3:35 p.m.
North Georgetown Elementary 8:15 a.m. 3 p.m.
East Millsboro Elementary 8:50 a.m. 3:35 p.m.
Georgetown Elementary 8:50 a.m. 3:35 p.m.
Lord Baltimore Elementary 8:50 a.m. 3:35 p.m.
Long Neck Elementary 8:50 a.m. 3:35 p.m.
John M. Clayton Elementary 8:50 a.m. 3:35 p.m.
Southern Del. School of the Arts 8:15 a.m. 3 p.m.
Howard T. Ennis School 8 a.m. 2:45 p.m.
Early Learning Center (a.m.) 8 a.m. 11:20 a.m.
Early Learning Center (p.m.) Noon 3:20 p.m.
The new schedule is designed to increase bus capacities for middle and high schools, ease morning and afternoon traffic congestion in the towns of Millsboro and Selbyville, and bring IRSD starting and ending times in line with other Sussex County school districts.
The changes will take effect with the opening of the 2022-2023 school year in September.