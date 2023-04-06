Delaware Interfaith Power & Light is hosting its second annual statewide essay contest: “Renew: Reflective Essays on Nature, Earth & their Wonders,” with a deadline of Earth Day, April 22. Renew is a platform for all current high school students to reflect, in writing, on the unique role of youth on climate action; growing concerns over environmental justice; and their personal sense of connectedness with the natural world.
All high school students in Delaware are eligible to participate and asked to pre-register, through April 15, through the DeIPL website at www.delawareipl.org. Essays should be original works, crafted by the students, a maximum of 1,500 words on one of the three topics, and emailed anytime between April 22 (Earth Day) and May 7 to renew@delawareipl.org.
DeIPL will offer 10 cash awards, totaling $8,000, to winning essayists.
Part of the inspiration for the contest came when DeIPL hosted Michael Nelson and Kathleen Dean Moore, co-editors of Moral Ground; Ethical Action for a Planet in Peril, for their monthly webinar. Moral Ground, first published in 2010 and recently reissued, is a collection of essays from more than 80 “visionaries around the globe presenting a compelling call to honor our individual and collective moral responsibility to the planet.”
The intent of this essay contest is to hear from Delaware’s young visionaries; to encourage them to give voice to their own passions, perspectives, motivations and hopes for the future.
A panel of judges, joined by Moral Ground editors Kathy Moore and Michael Nelson, will review and identify winning essays. Scoring will be based on clarity, passion, attention to theme, creativity and effectiveness. An awards ceremony is being planned for this summer.
The mission of Delaware Interfaith Power & Light is “to engage faith communities and community partners in addressing the causes and consequences of climate change; to scientifically inform and spiritually deepen our understanding of our relationship with the natural world — and with each other — and to act on those understandings.”
Visit www.delawareipl.org for more information and updates.