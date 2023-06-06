A total of 1,244 students, including Samantha Derickson of Frankford have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Spring 2023 semester of the 2022-2023 academic year, according to Margaret Ball, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Students eligible for the Dean’s List are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.
East Stroudsburg University, a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, opened in 1893 as East Stroudsburg Normal School. Today, ESU is a comprehensive university in northeastern Pennsylvania offering 58 undergraduate programs, 21 master’s programs and two doctoral programs. More than 5,000 students are enrolled.