Samantha Derickson of Frankford was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU). A total of 1,257 students have been named to the Dean’s List at ESU for the Fall 2022 semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Students eligible for the Dean’s List are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. Derickson is a freshman student-athlete pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business management with a minor in business analytics and who plays softball for the ESU Warriors.
ESU was established in 1893 and is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. The university offers 58 undergraduate degrees, more than 50 minor and certificate options, 21 master’s programs and two doctoral programs. The athletics program is in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and is a NCAA Division II school.