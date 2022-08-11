The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is all about contingency planning, and the DEMA Comprehensive School Safety Program teaches public safety officials, school constables, teachers, counselors and administrators how to handle reunification of students with their parents, for inclement weather incidents or after a school lockdown.
The next training, including exercises and mock simulations, will be held at Sussex Academy, at 21150 Airport Road in Georgetown. As of this week, DEMA officials said, there are 40 educators and public safety professionals registered, and they hope for even higher attendance at the event starting Aug. 25.
The Comprehensive School Safety Program recently hosted a special reunification method exercise at Brandywine High School in Wilmington, the Coastal Point received a preview of what Indian River School District educators and Sussex County public safety teams can expect.
The DEMA program is hosted by emergency management officials and a non-profit group called “I Love U Guys,” named after a school shooting and founded in 2006 by John-Michael Keyes (a parent and crisis manager) who is expected at the Sussex Academy simulation Aug. 25-26 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The trainers bring a simulation that includes high-tech drawings of classrooms and school buildings, roleplay exercises, and interaction with handling, organizing and reunifying staff, students and parents following an emergency. With the training, educators should be able to handle reunifying families during or following a crisis.
That crisis could be a fire, flood, tornado, regional power outage, bomb threat made against a school, car accident, or a threat or actual act of violence.
In response to school shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and around the county, police locally have been stepping up security. Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View is instituting a new reunification plan for egress from the school away from Route 26 and toward a point of safety.
“You don’t start the planning process when the parent arrives,” said trainer Dan Rector at the Brandywine presentation. Rector works for “I Love U Guys” training and has a strong background in crisis work. He was a hazardous materials officer in the military, and a Coast Guard veteran involved in life-saving missions. He still serves in the Army National Guard.
“Drills, actual trials of these exercises, is where I thrive,” said Rector. “We don’t give out the scenario in advance,” he noted, and so would not preview the roleplay at Sussex Academy, “but this is about checking your assets, having a plan in advance, because you just don’t want to bury your head in the sand.”
“I applaud Lord Baltimore school for reviewing its own continency plans and having a new model for reunification,” said Rector. “The chief in your community and the principal have a plan!”
With more than 80 people at the Brandywine DEMA school emergency training, Rector found a role for many of the educators, some of whom had to roleplay the students in their charge in a role reversal. Of course, one of these “kids” had to go to the bathroom and simply slipped away during the reunification simulation. Rector was not amused.
Douglas Scheer, DEMA manager of the comprehensive school safety program, said, “We are trying to get as much information out there as possible through public information officers, the press and social media. I hope teachers and the Sussex community will tell parents we are doing these reunification simulations to give them some peace of mind.”
“We try to provide this training to all the schools in Delaware,” said Scheer. “DEMA will also publish which schools took part, and we hope people see the training news in the papers and can ask questions, because parents know their school needs to be participating.”
DEMA is paying for the reunification training courses at three locations over six total days of simulations.
“The Christina School District is very strong and very active in school safety,” said the DEMA representative. “We hope IRSD will become activated as well.”
Only one uniformed officer with a service weapon attended the Brandywine simulation, though there were many school constables and resources officers on-hand. Constable Jordan is a current law-enforcement professional and also a constable. He and others talked about the issue of communications and interoperability.
Interoperability is a concern across school systems, said one Christina resource officer speaking with the constable. The professionals lamented that there are five different identification card systems for schools across the counties represented there and that could create confusion for reunification or in a mass-impact incident.
Staff at public schools and charter schools, and first-responders including police, fire and EMS, are all welcome to attend the Sussex Academy event and may direct responses to Sheer at douglas.scheer@delaware.gov or nicole.schuler@delaware.gov.
The roleplay assignments include greeters (of the parents), reunifiers, accountants and checkers.
“You will have a big line of parents right after the event, so you could move from being a greeter to a reunification role quickly,” said Rector. “There is also an incident commander for each incident, and everyone has a role to play. Greeters can de-escalate situations and keep parents calm, while we are verifying and students are sorted to be reunified.”
“Send your greeters out right away to acknowledge what has happened and talk about the process of getting their child back,” said Rector.
“Checkers are making sure all are accounted for, and we know the class leader is usually that teacher in the classroom,” said the trainer.
“Preparation is critical, because you don’t want to make a mistake,” said Rector. “We must verify that the parent or that guardian is indeed allowed to pick-up the student.” There is an accountant who is often the exit director, to ensure that school records are verified.
Educators or law-enforcement personnel who complete the two-day workshop receive a certificate from DEMA and from the reunification non-profit organization, stating that they are certified to handle the crisis remediation work.
DEMA also provides Sussex County with one school navigator site license to work through the roleplays electronically. The I Love U Guys Foundation offers “An Exercise in a Box” program online as well.
“I Love U Guys” Foundation training is a special blend of emotional care and tactical takeaways. These trainers’ stories from inside and behind school crises illustrate the importance of planning and preparing, while the easy-to-learn protocols and methods show educators and public safety how to do it. Today, the non-profit trainers have remote options for most training modules.