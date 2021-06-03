Delaware Technical Community College will host its 53rd annual commencement ceremonies on Saturday, June 5, beginning at 10 a.m., in a virtual format. Each campus ceremony has been divided into two, for a total of eight ceremonies collegewide, to keep them under an hour in length each. The videos can be viewed online at https://www.dtcc.edu/about/news/events/graduation on June 5 and thereafter.
“A team at Delaware Tech has worked diligently to ensure this year’s ceremonies are engaging and fun, as we celebrate a record 1,965 graduates who have persevered through a global pandemic to earn their degrees this year,” representatives noted.
“We could not be more proud of these students and their hard work, commitment and drive to reach the finish line despite the many challenges of the past 14 months,” said Mark T. Brainard, college president.
Delaware Tech’s class of 2021 includes:
- 1,965 graduates across four campus locations;
- 972 graduates who earned academic honors with a GPA of 3.25 or higher;
- 337 members of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges;
- 61 military veterans;
- 500 nurses, plus another 228 students in various other healthcare professions; and
- 81 students who served as a student club officer.
Delaware Tech is the First State’s only community college, and offers academic, technical, continuing education, corporate and community training comprising more than 120 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs. The college is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Delaware Tech has four campuses across Delaware, in Georgetown, Dover, Stanton and Wilmington.