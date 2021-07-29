Delaware Technical Community College has received a grant from Bank of America that will expand the college’s community health worker program and provide the opportunity for 20 students to complete the program free of charge.
The grant, totaling more than $62,000, enables Delaware Tech to expand the high-demand community health worker program to the college’s Stanton and Georgetown campuses, making the 250-hour comprehensive training program available at all four campus locations.
“This generous grant will not only benefit our students but will also help meet a critical need for employers in our state’s health care sector,” said Delaware Tech President Mark T. Brainard. “We are grateful for Bank of America’s continued support of our students and community.”
Community health workers work in association with the local healthcare systems, and seek to improve outcomes and reduce costs by teaching healthy behaviors and how to navigate local healthcare services — especially to individuals in under-served communities. They also provide some direct services, such as first aid and blood pressure screening.
The grant is part of Bank of America’s philanthropic giving efforts in local communities. Awardees were selected for their commitment to addressing basic needs and workforce development for individuals and families — in particular, during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have seen the critical role our healthcare workers have played during the pandemic, and there is still a growing need for them in Delaware’s healthcare sector,” said Chip Rossi, president of Bank of America Delaware. “By expanding their community health worker program, Delaware Tech is paving the way for our local healthcare system to serve our entire community for years to come.”
For additional information on the community health worker program and other Delaware Tech workforce training programs, visit dtcc.edu/workforce.