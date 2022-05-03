Southern Sussex Rotary (SSR) recently hosted Bobbi Barends, vice president and campus director of the Owens Campus in Georgetown, to discuss Delaware Technical Community College’s Workforce Development & Continuing Education program. Barends informed the group how Delaware Tech works directly with community stakeholders and business leaders to help fulfill the need in the local workforce.
SSR pledged $2,000 to fund four $500 scholarships as part of the Moving Forward Scholarship Program, which aims to help provide funding to students who are looking for additional training, reentering the workforce, or may have taken an unconventional path to pursuing their education.
For more information on Delaware Tech, visit dtcc.edu.