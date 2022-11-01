Delmarva Christian Schools (DCS), a non-denominational Christian school system with locations in Milton and Georgetown, is hosting an Open House for prospective students for the 2023-2024 school year. The Open House will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
The Georgetown campus will host students entering grades 9 through 12, and the Milton campus for students interested in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet teachers and staff, learn about the school’s Christ-centered curriculum and take tours of the campus. Information will also be available on distinct programs the school offers, to include, but not limited to, athletics and the fine arts.
Although it is not mandatory to register for the open house, DCS will be offering the opportunity for parents to create a more personalized experience by visiting delmarvachristian.org/openhouse to reserve their spot.
DCS will also be accepting student applications for the 2023-2024 school year during the open house. Furthermore, DCS will be waiving the application fee to those filing new student applications by Dec. 31.
For more information, call Delmarva Christian High School at (302) 856-4040, Delmarva Christian Milton Campus at (302) 684-4983 or Early Learning Center at (302) 84-2886, or visitwww.delmarvachristian.org.