Delmarva Christian Schools (DCS), a non-denominational Christian school system with locations in Milton and Georgetown, is hosting an open house for prospective families considering enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year. The Delmarva Christian Schools open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.
The Georgetown campus will host students entering Grades 9 through 12 and the Milton campus for students interested in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet teachers and staff, learn about the school’s Christ-centered curriculum, and take tours of the campus. Information will also be available on distinct programs the school offers to include, but not limited to, accessible tuition, athletics and the fine arts.
Although it is not mandatory to register for the open house, DCS will be offering the opportunity for parents to create a more personalized experience by visiting delmarvachristian.org and reserving their spot.
As space is limited and early submission is encouraged, DCS will be accepting student applications for the 2022-2023 school year during the open house. DCS will take $50 off the application fee to those filing new student applications by March 31.
For more information, call Delmarva Christian High School at (302) 856-4040, Delmarva Christian Milton Campus at (302) 684-4983 or the Early Learning Center (302) 684-2886, or visitwww.delmarvachristian.org.