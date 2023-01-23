“The mission of Delmarva Christian Schools is to proclaim the gospel by preparing students spiritually, academically, and physically to know and do God’s will in their lives,” representatives of the school said this week. “Throughout the school year, the schools offer many opportunities for students to live out God’s call on their lives, and for the high school students, this culminates during J-Term.”
During a two-week period between the fall and spring trimesters, J-Term encourages students to pursue their passions in a non-traditional learning setting. J-Term is considered a critical component to the education of students at Delmarva Christian High School.
“J-Term allows students to explore God’s calling on their lives through service, mission, travel, and hands-on academic courses. Students have the unique opportunity to jettison the traditional academic setting and develop a greater understanding of their God given passions.”
This year, students traveled to Passion Conference, trekked across Europe and served in Jamaica. Students who traveled to Passion Conference spent three days at the Christian conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Students traveling to Europe explored classic pillars of European history visiting London, Paris and Rome. The Jamaica J-Term traveled with Reach Out to the World Ministries, hosting chapel services, constructing churches and working with local youth.
Many J-Term experiences kept students engaged locally. Along with internship opportunities, courses such as Cooking for Service, Computer Construction, First Aid Training, and Trades allowed students to experience an array of fields and life callings.
“J-Term energizes students and staff for the second half of the school year and is key to accomplishing the mission of school,” representatives said.
To learn more at Delmarva Christian Schools visit delmarvachristian.org or call (302) 856-4040 for the high school, (302) 684-4983 for the elementary/middle school or (302) 684-2886 for the Early Learning Center.