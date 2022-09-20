Delmarva Christian Schools, a nondenominational Christian school with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, traveled to Black Rock Retreat on Sept. 7-9 with more than 50 students, staff and chaperones. The annual retreat is designed to allow ninth-grade students the chance to become better acquainted with their classmates and learn more about what it means to be a DCHS Royal.
“The annual freshman retreat marks the time that our students become one unified class,” said DCHS Principal Nathan Benjamin. “Using technology-free time with each other and some of our senior leaders, teachers and staff, God began working in the hearts and minds of the campers this year as individuals and as a graduating class.”
On the retreat, students participated in devotion and cabin reflection sessions led by J.T. Spadin, associate/youth pastor at Lift Church in Salisbury, Md., bonded during team-building activities, and explored the Nature Center, representatives said.
“I had a great time at Black Rock this year. I got the chance to make new friends, strengthen relationships with old friends, and grow closer to Jesus,” said Delmarva Christian freshman Harrison Schlabach.
Delmarva Christian Schools provides Christian education to students in grades 9-12 at the high school in Georgetown, and for young toddlers through eighth-graders in Milton.
For more information, call Delmarva Christian High School at (302) 856-4040, Delmarva Christian Milton Campus at (302) 684-4983 or Early Learning Center at (302) 684-2886, or go to delmarvachristian.com.