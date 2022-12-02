Delmarva Christian Schools, a non-denominational Christian school with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, is accepting student applications now for the 2023-2024 school year.
The $100 application fee is being waived for students who submit their applications by Dec. 31. Waiting pools are expected. Prospective students and their families can find applications, schedule tours and speak with an enrollment coordinator by visiting delmarvachristian.org/apply.
“Delmarva Christian Schools partners with parents and endeavors to mature young people to be biblically minded, well-educated, critical thinkers from prekindergarten through 12th grade. The school’s team of highly qualified leaders, administrators, faculty, and staff has created a nurturing environment where it is safe for students to express and explore,” representatives said.
For more information, call Delmarva Christian Milton Campus at (302) 684-4983 or Delmarva Christian High School at (302) 856-4040.