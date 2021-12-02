Delmarva Christian Schools, a non-denominational Christian school with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, is accepting student applications now for the 2022-2023 school year.
In order to simplify the application process, the $100 application fee is being waived for students who submit their applications by Friday, Dec. 31. Prospective students and their families can find applications and schedule tours, and speak with an enrollment coordinator, by visiting delmarvachristian.org/get-info.
For more information, call Delmarva Christian Milton Campus at (302) 684-4983 or Delmarva Christian High School at (302) 856-4040.