Delmarva Christian High School, a nondenominational Christian school in Georgetown, recently sent its student body into the community to serve on Royal Service Day.
Delmarva Christian High School Principal Nathan Benjamin worked with the Towns of Georgetown, Millsboro and Milton to arrange for service projects that each grade and accompanying teachers could do to assist the towns.
Each year, students at Delmarva Christian are required to fulfill 25 hours of community service. The primary focus of the hours is for students to actively and intentionally show love through service to the community. Events such as Royal Service Day provide students the opportunity to tackle larger projects as a group.
For more information about DCS, go to delmarvachristian.org or call (302) 856-4040.