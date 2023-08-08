Delmarva Christian Schools, a Christian school system with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, this week announced advancements designed to ensuring the safety and security of students, faculty and staff.
“Through a comprehensive approach, the school system has implemented various measures to enhance school safety and protection,” representatives said. “DCS has undertaken a thorough evaluation of their security protocols and has made vital changes to fortify the safety of the school community.”
Safety initiatives recently launched by Delmarva Christian Schools include:
• Hiring of school constables — To ensure a robust security presence on both campuses, Delmarva Christian Schools has appointed school constables with more than 30 years of security and law enforcement experience who will be stationed on-site. The highly-trained professionals will play an instrumental role in maintaining a safe environment and responding swiftly to any potential security concerns, representative said.
“We are thrilled to add Officers Hastings and Walters to our team as constables who will provide expert training for faculty and staff as well as consistent security throughout the school day and on campus events,” DCS Head of School Matt Kwiatkowski. “Their successes in law enforcement, combined with their mature faith and Biblical worldviews, make them a perfect fit for our school culture and the accomplishment of these specific responsibilities.”
• Installation of safety and security window film by ShoreTint — The school system has partnered with ShoreTint, a provider of safety and security window film solutions, to fortify their facilities’ windows. The cutting-edge window film technology will serve as an additional layer of protection, reinforcing the structural integrity of windows and mitigating potential hazards, representatives said.
• Strengthening staff training — Recognizing that every member of the school community plays a crucial role in maintaining a secure environment, Delmarva Christian Schools has intensified safety training for all staff members. This includes preparing them to respond efficiently to emergencies and adopt best practices in safeguarding their students and colleagues.
Kwiatkowski expressed his unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of the entire school community: “We have taken time to analyze our steps and find ways to protect each other. Our children, faculty and staff are precious treasures Jesus has pulled together. We remain fervent in prayer and will continue to work together with concrete strategies to protect our school community.”
For more information about DCS, go to delmarvachristian.org or call (302) 856-4040.