Students at Delmarva Christian Schools are back to school at the Georgetown and Milton campuses. After a year of growth and increased interest, the school system welcomed back nearly 500 students for the 2022-2023 school year.
At the high school, the first day was dedicated to new students, who spent time learning their schedules and configuring accounts and technology. Students engaged in team-building exercises orchestrated by Athletic Director Keith Stonebraker, and enjoyed praise and worship performed by Royals Worship. The high-school program of study is designed to fully prepare students for post-secondary experiences, representatives said, with courses including Biblical Life Calling, Apologetics and Senior Thesis Project designed to allow students to discuss and debate their foundational values and unique design.
At the Milton Campus, pre-K to eighth-grade students gathered for the New Family Welcome on Aug. 22, followed by the first day of school on Aug. 24.
“There is a special feeling on Delmarva Christian’s Milton Campus for the start of this school year,” said DCMC Principal Drew Jensen. “I believe it’s due to a combination of great students and families, an amazing staff and the truth that God is at work in the midst of the two.”
The DCMC program consists of science, language arts and math curriculum, Bible, foreign language, computer technology and physical education, along with visual and performing arts.
DCS also announced the 2022-2023 school theme, “Not my Own.”
“Each year, we take time to reflect upon our DCS culture and the culture at large to dive into scripture and allow the Lord to lay upon our hearts direction for the next school year by way of a school-wide theme,” DCS Head of School Matt Kwiatkowski said. “Our journey of better understanding who God is and how He has wired us is so that we can better know how to use our gifts, strengths and passions to serve others to be His hands and feet.”
Delmarva Christian Schools is a non-denominational Christian school providing a Christian education to students ages 6 weeks through Grade 12. The mission of Delmarva Christian Schools is “to proclaim the gospel by preparing students spiritually, academically and physically to know and do God’s will in their lives.” For more information, call (302) 856-4040 or visit www.delmarvachristian.com.