Delmarva Christian Schools is accepting applications now for students entering pre-K through 12th grade for the 2021-2022 school year, and is waiving the $100 application fee for all applications received through Dec. 31.
For those seeking information and applications, Delmarva Christian has developed several options available for prospective families.
A Virtual Admissions Center has been created on the school’s website. The Virtual Admissions Center enables guests to attend a virtual open house, schedule a personalized meeting and/or tour, and learn about the school’s newly released tuition-range program all from the comfort and convenience of home.
Furthermore, Delmarva Christian is open, and a member of the Enrollment team is always available during the week to answer questions.
Families are being encouraged to apply early to reserve a seat and avoid the possibility of being placed on a wait list. Visit https://delmarvachristian.org or call Delmarva Christian Milton Campus (DCMC) at (302) 684-4983 or Delmarva Christian High School (DCHS) at (302) 856-4040.