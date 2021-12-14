Delmarva Christian, a non-denominational school system with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, has seen nearly double the new student applications through this time last year and is expecting a waitlist for the 2022-2023 school year, representatives announced this week.
Delmarva Christian Schools has operated through the pandemic, opened a new wing for the Early Learning Center and increased enrollment across the entire school system in the last two years.
“With a holistic approach to influencing our students spiritually, academically and physically, we recognize a culture around us thirsting for more,” Head of School Matt Kwiatkoswki. “After nearly 20 years of operating, it seems the message is out there that Delmarva Christian walks alongside parents to create an excellent Christian learning environment.”
Prospective families are being encouraged to apply early. Learn more or apply now through Dec. 31 and pay no application fee by visiting delmarvachristian.org/get-info/.