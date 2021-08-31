Delmarva Christian Schools, a non-denominational Christian school system, saw growth in enrollment and retention for the new school year as they welcomed back students to their Georgetown and Milton campuses.
Between Aug. 16 and 25, DCS organized new student days, open houses and two openings, from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade across both campuses. The 2021-2022 school year marks the school’s 18th year.
In the 2020-2021 school year, DCS was one of the Delaware school systems that was able to accomplish full in-person learning.
“Last year we observed emotional, mental, physical and, most importantly, spiritual wellness maintained throughout our student body, families and employees during a time when many others were still battling hybrid or even total online learning,” said DCS Head of School Matt Kwiatkowski. “Excelling through a global crisis was not easy, but we have a board, leadership team, and staff that are fully committed to walking alongside families.”
He said Delmarva Christian’s desire is that students receive an excellent Christian education, “an integral part of providing that education is the spiritual development and growth of each student. Thus, each year DCS selects a school wide theme based in Biblical Truth and guided through prayer by leadership, faculty, and students.” The theme for 2021-2022 will be, “Experiencing Christ.”
Regarding the theme, DCS Board President Marlene Brown said, “As new students and families approach our faculty and staff, I know we are prepared to pour into our students to make this year intellectually stimulating, life changing, and a way to experience Christ like never before.”
Over the summer, DCS saw an increase in enrollment, leading to the creation of new positions and departmental growth. As enrollment increased, the school hired 12 new staff members, growing staff count to 90 full and part-time members across the Early Learning Center, Milton Campus and High School.
“Our growth is no surprise but is truly a blessing, DCS has become known in the region for designing an experience that is tailored to the needs of our students, prepares them for life, and built with the input and to the satisfaction of our families,” said Kwiatkowski.
For more information, call Delmarva Christian High School at (302) 856-4040, Delmarva Christian Milton Campus at (302) 684-4983 or the Early Learning Center at (302) 684-2886, or visit www.delmarvachristian.com.