Delmarva Christian High School celebrated its 17th commencement on May 28, graduating 35 seniors. The event was held in the Delmarva Christian Arts & Athletic Center and live-streamed to more than 150 unique viewers.
“Goodbyes are tough. But we know our students are equipped to not just survive outside our walls, but to thrive,” said DCS Head of School Matt Kwiatkowski. “I look forward to seeing where God leads them.”
Karly Loukides earned the distinction of 2021 class valedictorian.
“It has certainly been a blessing teaching Karly, and I have been inspired by her dedication. And by seeking Christ first, Karly will have such a tremendous impact on this world,” said DCHS Director of Instruction and English teacher Kelley Ridley.
Yixuan “Angel” Li and Aaron Webster were Class of 2021 salutatorians. Shawn Layton was honored with the 2021 Royal Service Award, and Chase Hesson was named 2021 Royal of the Year.
The Royal Service Award recognizes the student who has most consistently demonstrated a positive Christian witness and has exceeded all community-service requirements. The staff chooses each annual recipient.
The Royal of the Year Award is presented to the graduating senior who best exemplifies the mission of Delmarva Christian Schools: “to proclaim the gospel by preparing students spiritually, academically and physically to know and do God’s will in their lives.”
Delmarva Christian High School Class of 2021 graduates included: AnnMarie Bradley, Andreas Caruso, Analyse Coffey, Riley Culver, Nicholas Dykstra, Adeline Eden, Abbie Evans, Grace Fetterman, William Forenski, Leah Green, Noah Greene, Andrew Hart, Trey Henry, Chase Hesson, Ayden Human, Nathaniel Keller, Taylor Kenton, Mattie Krieg, Shawn Layton, Connor Lewis, Angel Li, Karly Loukides, Annika McCullough, Bo McGregor, Erin Parker, Melissa Pierre-Louis, Haley Pinkstaff, Alexis Rakow, Magdalyn Reb, Noah Rimmer, Kandice Schlabach, Brendan Sherman, Micah Stevens, Aaron Webster and Kinley Woodard.
For more information on Delmarva Christian Schools, visit delmarvachristian.org or call (302) 856-4040.