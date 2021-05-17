The Delaware Department of Transportation honored the Project SEARCH Class of 2021 with a graduation parade on Friday, May 14. The caravan of vehicles left the DelDOT Administration Building in Dover and traveled to each student’s home to congratulate them on their success.
Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski joined an assortment of DelDOT vehicles, as well as numerous DelDOT employees and Caesar Rodney/Project SEARCH coordinators, for the event. This is the second year a parade was held in lieu of an in-person graduation ceremony, due to COVID-19.
“This is such an amazing group of students,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “We couldn’t say farewell without a little pomp and circumstance to honor their hard work and their dedication. We are so proud of the Project SEARCH Class of 2021 and thankful for everyone who continues to make the program a success.”
A video featuring the Project SEARCH Class of 2021 is now available on DelDOT’s YouTube Channel.
Project SEARCH provides real-life work experience combined with training in employability and independent living skills to help youths with disabilities make successful transitions from school to productive adult life. The program involves an extensive period of training and career exploration, innovative adaptations, long-term job coaching and continuous feedback from teachers, skills trainers and employers.
With DelDOT, the interns participate for the entire school year and transition into different positions throughout the department every 12 weeks to experience various job duties. Upon completing the training program, students with intellectual disabilities are considered ready for employment in nontraditional, complex and rewarding jobs.
The program is made possible with the partnership amongst DelDOT, Autism Delaware, Community Integrated Services, Caesar Rodney School District, the Department of Labor and the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services. Project SEARCH is a national program that began at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in 1996 and has grown to more than 300 sites across the United States and Europe. To learn more visit www.projectsearch.us.