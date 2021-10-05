A total of 20 of the state’s top teachers will be honored at a celebration this week, when one of them will be named Delaware’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, attendance at the ceremony will be limited. The program will be streamed to the Delaware Department of Education’s social media channels for at-home viewing. The program begins at 7 p.m. in the Dover High School auditorium, with the announcement coming at the end of the night. Funding for the award ceremony is being provided by a grant from Voya Financial.
The candidates were nominated by their districts or the Delaware Charter Network during the 2021 calendar year because of their superior ability to inspire students with a love of learning, exemplary demonstration of professional traits and strong sense of dedication and devotion to teaching.
Each nominee submitted a detailed application exemplifying his or her teaching philosophy. Five Delaware Department of Education staff members independently evaluate each application. A former Delaware Teacher of the Year and department staff member observe each candidate in the classroom. Taking into consideration the ratings from the application review and observations as well as a recorded presentation by the nominees, another independent panel of non-department judges then selects the one teacher who will serve as the 2022 Delaware Teacher of the Year.
The teacher chosen to become the State Teacher of the Year will become Delaware’s nominee in the national program, a project of the Council of Chief State School Officers in partnership with the Voya Foundation.
By action of the General Assembly, the Delaware Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 grant to use for the educational benefit of his or her students, as well as a personal grant of $3,000. Additionally, all nominees will receive a $2,000 grant from the state.
The 2022 District/Charter Teachers of the Year include:
- Appoquinimink — Amanda Binkley of Odessa High (engineering and computer science)
- Brandywine — Jahsha Tabron of Brandywine High (special education)
- Caesar Rodney — Karine Scott of Simpson Elementary (physical education)
- Cape Henlopen — Maura Johnson of Shields Elementary (third grade)
- Capital — Morgan Jewell of Hartly Elementary (kindergarten)
- Charter Network — Diana Magaña of Las Américas ASPIRA Academy (third grade Spanish immersion)
- Christina — Carla Probst of Downes Elementary (fourth grade)
- Colonial — Robert Poore of Southern Elementary (physical education)
- Delmar — Sonja Warner of Delmar High (mathematics)
- Indian River — Haley Mears of East Millsboro Elementary (special education)
- Lake Forest — Clarence ‘Clay’ F. Beauchamp II of Lake Forest South Elementary (kindergarten)
- Laurel — Jessica Pajda of Laurel High (social studies)
- Milford — Sarah Simon of Morris Early Childhood Center (kindergarten)
- New Castle County Vo-Tech — Dustin Craighton of St. Georges Technical High (science)
- Polytech — Debra Castille-Hall of POLYTECH High (English)
- Red Clay Consolidated — Matthew Marion of Linden Hill Elementary (music)
- Seaford — Melissa Pinkerton of Seaford High (English)
- Smyrna — Lauren Mohamed of Sunnyside Elementary (music)
- Sussex Tech — Stephanie Pegelow of Sussex Technical High (English) and
- Woodbridge — Kira Wagar of Woodbridge High (English).